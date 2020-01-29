Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 5,090 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned about 0.28% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 898.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,871,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,146,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,183. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

