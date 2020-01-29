Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 225.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 465,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,458,693. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

