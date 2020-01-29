Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 5.5% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned about 0.76% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $25,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,161,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 863,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 15,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,817. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

