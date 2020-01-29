Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $201.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average is $185.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.38 and a 52-week high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.