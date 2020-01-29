Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 268.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,723. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.