Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.11. 98,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,841. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

