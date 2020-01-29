Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,652 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for about 4.4% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned about 1.58% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 69,973 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

