Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $3.17 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,600. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.