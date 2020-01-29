Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $7.39 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,296. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

