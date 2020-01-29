Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.42. 93,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.08 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.