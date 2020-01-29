Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.83. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($4.26). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

