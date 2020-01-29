Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 37,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

