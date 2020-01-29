Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 2,633 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $119.78. 6,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

