Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 3,454 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.65. 74,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,791. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37.

