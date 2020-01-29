Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 3,482 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.