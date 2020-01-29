Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 72,629 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,629 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned about 0.14% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

PCY stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 89,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,799. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

