Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,727. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

