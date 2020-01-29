Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is SL Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,918 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 5.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,425. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

