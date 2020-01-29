Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Trust Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,970 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,873. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.