EOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.74 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $3.35 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00042462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, Ovis and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,492,731 coins and its circulating supply is 950,792,720 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, RightBTC, IDAX, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, ChaoEX, QBTC, Upbit, Coinbe, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Koinex, Exmo, Huobi, Zebpay, Poloniex, Ovis, Coinrail, Bitbns, DragonEX, WazirX, GOPAX, CoinBene, OEX, Liqui, Bibox, Coinsuper, CoinEx, C2CX, ZB.COM, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, ABCC, Cobinhood, COSS, Cryptopia, CPDAX, BigONE, TOPBTC, BCEX, Binance, Neraex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, IDCM, DOBI trade, Coindeal, Tidebit, CoinExchange, BitFlip, Tidex, Rfinex, Coinone, Exrates, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, Kuna, EXX, Bilaxy, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, LBank, Cryptomate and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.