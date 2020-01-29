EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.
EQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EQM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,748. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.
EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile
EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.
