Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

EQH stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

