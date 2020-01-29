Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ArcelorMittal SA’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE MT opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

