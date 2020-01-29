Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of THK CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

