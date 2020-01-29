Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,711. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

