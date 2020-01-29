ERC20 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,266.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.71 million and $75,266.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Token Store. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

