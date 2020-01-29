Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Volume Hits $74,244.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $74,244.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo launched on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 11,475,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,429,451 tokens. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

