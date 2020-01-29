ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

