Essentia Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $367,071.00 and approximately $37,547.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.