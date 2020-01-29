Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.74-14.14 for the period.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.50. The stock had a trading volume of 583,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $265.37 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.14.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

