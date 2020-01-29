Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.74-14.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $13.74-$14.14 EPS.

NYSE:ESS traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.50. The stock had a trading volume of 583,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,387. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $265.37 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.45 and its 200-day moving average is $313.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.14.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

