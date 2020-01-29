Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.74-$14.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.00. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.74-14.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.50. 583,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $265.37 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.03. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.14.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

