Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

