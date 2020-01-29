Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $79,850.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, Coinlim and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Mercatox, Escodex, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, CoinTiger, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

