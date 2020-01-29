Eternity (ENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,396.00

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Eternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Eternity has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Eternity has a market cap of $19,396.00 and $250.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Eternity alerts:

About Eternity

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,482,249 coins. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

