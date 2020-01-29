Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $284,647.00 and approximately $24,778.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,074,594 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

