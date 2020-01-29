EtherGem Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $81,779.00 and approximately $7,867.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

