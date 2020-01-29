Eureka Coin (ERK) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Eureka Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Eureka Coin has a market cap of $510,069.00 and $35,795.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005800 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005814 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Eureka Coin

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,074,624 coins and its circulating supply is 66,437,987 coins. The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Eureka Coin

Eureka Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eureka Coin directly using US dollars.

