EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $232,543.00 and approximately $542,007.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00303584 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011572 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

