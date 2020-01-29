EventChain Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a total market cap of $73,740.00 and $4,846.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

