Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,330 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,159,624 shares of company stock valued at $23,136,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

