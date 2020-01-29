Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,420 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

