Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $602.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $372.75 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

