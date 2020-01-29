Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,001 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 445.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

