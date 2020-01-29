Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $301.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $316.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

