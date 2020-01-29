Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,695 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Baxter International stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.