Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,752,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 351,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $260.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

