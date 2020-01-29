Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,926 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

