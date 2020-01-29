Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,208 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

