Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

